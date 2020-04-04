Newcastle’s Achraf Lazaar keen on Serie A move

Newcastle defender Achraf Lazaar has revealed that he wants to play in the Serie A.
The defender is currently on loan at Cosenza and it seems that he is not keen on a return to the Premier League at the end of this season.
Speaking to TMW (translated by Shields Gazette), he said: “I don’t know where fate will take me. I really believe in God. I hope to be in Serie A – the Italian championship is my home. Today, however, the present matters. Because it is the present that allows you to build the future.”
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and Newcastle are yet to discuss an extension.
Lazaar was expected to be a part of Steve Bruce’s first team plans this season after having played under him at Sheffield Wednesday last term.
However, that has not been the case this season. It could be that the Newcastle manager is not quite convinced about his ability.
The fact that Bruce chose to trust the likes of Yedlin ahead of him says a lot about his faith in Lazaar.
It will be interesting to see where Lazaar ends up this summer. He plays for a Serie B side and getting a move to Serie A won’t be too easy.
Newcastle won’t be too bothered about the departure. Lazaar’s exit would make no difference to their transfer plans.
Bruce knows that he will have to improve his full back options at the end of this season.
Rose’ loan move could be made permanent in the summer and Newcastle must bring in an upgrade on the likes of Yedlin as well.