Newcastle’s relegation clause policy could prove to be a massive mistake

Newcastle United have been quite poor in the Premier League in recent months and they are very much in the relegation race.

The Magpies are just one point above the drop zone and it will be interesting to see if Steve Bruce can guide them to safety this season.





According to a report from the Times, relegation to the championship would prove to be catastrophic for the Magpies financially.

Apparently, the club altered their relegation clause policy recently and the first team players do not have relegation clauses in their contract.

This means that Newcastle will have to pay their players full Premier League wages even if they are playing in the second tier next season. Usually, these wages are reduced to fit the income of a Championship club with certain clauses in the contract.

With their revenues drying up because of the pandemic, Newcastle could be in a precarious situation next season.

Apparently, Newcastle chose to omit relegation clauses from contracts in order to prevent potential signings from being put off.

Their decision could end up costing the dearly next season if they do not manage to beat the drop.

The Magpies have some of their key players sidelined with injuries right now and it remains to be seen whether Bruce can get the best out of his current options.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the club’s relegation policy decision and here is what they had to say.

Weird club 😂 it's like the owner is not experienced in such events. — Delboy E ⬛⬜⬛⬜ (@dedwards1892) March 9, 2021

But but but Mike Ashley is a very astute businessman, Newcastle are lucky to have him. — Radioheed (@Radioheed1) March 9, 2021

I have no sympathy with the club. This just makes me laugh even more at the state of it. — Daniel Back (@Riise1989) March 9, 2021

Another reason Ashley will sell at a lower price, to get us back in the PL will cost him a lot of money. — Dez McIck (@dezmcick) March 9, 2021

Who is surprised? If we go down we will keep going. — Adam Gradwell – Scene Stealers (@scenestealersca) March 9, 2021

The club is a joke — Calum Nicholls (@CalumNicholls) March 9, 2021

The Circus 🎪 continues 🤡🤡 — Raymond chalmers (@raychalmers1) March 9, 2021

Read: Club’s stance on Steve Bruce’s future despite the poor run of form.