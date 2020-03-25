Newcastle’s Joelinton could benefit from Shearer’s tips

Newcastle striker Joelinton has been quite underwhelming this season.
The Brazilian joined Newcastle for a fee of £40m in the summer and he was expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Magpies.
The former Bundesliga man has failed spectacularly so far. He has scored just 3 goals in all competitions for Newcastle.
Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has now explained how a striker can improve his numbers and become a star for his team.
Shearer is one of Premier League’s greatest goalscorers and there is no doubt that he knows what he is talking about.
The Newcastle hero claims that strikers have to be selfish in front of goals. He also mentioned that goalscoring has a lot to do with attitude as well.
Shearer believes that strikers must back themselves in tight situations and be more confident in front of the goal.
He also added that work ethic could make a big difference to a striker’s game.
He said (quoted by Chronicle): “It’s a drug. In terms of, when you get that feeling of seeing the ball hit the back of the net and seeing the crowd, you want to do it again and again and again.
“I would say it’s 50% ability and 50% that. That’s what makes the difference, you’ve got someone with great ability but have they got the attitude, the work ethic, to make yourself get up there.
“In a way, you have to be selfish. When you find yourself in that position, there’s a 60-40 chance you might not score, but you’ve still got the confidence and the ability to say ‘I will score’.”
Joelinton needs to work on his positioning as well. He often drops deep to link up with the midfielders that leaves the team short of options in the box.
It will be interesting to see if he can work on these suggestions and come back as a better player next season.