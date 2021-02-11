Newcastle’s Callum Wilson could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed a major injury blow with star striker Callum Wilson set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

According to the Athletic, the striker has a deep tear to his hamstring and he was forced off with an injury against Southampton on Saturday.





The 28-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle since his move from Bournemouth and he is set to miss key matches against Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion.

SB on Callum Wilson: "The aftermath of Saturday's game, losing three players including your centre forward for weeks is a bitter pill to swallow. We hoped it was a grade one but unfortunately it's worse than that. We don't think he needs an operation but it takes time." pic.twitter.com/yvNUz1AEKc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2021

Wilson has scored 10 Premier League goals so far this season and he would have expected to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships.

However, he might not have a chance to play again before the England squad is announced for the international break in March. It remains to be seen how that affects his chances of going to the Euros.

As for Newcastle, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle can step up in and grab the opportunity to hold down a regular starting berth in the coming weeks.

Some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury and here is what they had to say.

Cant wait to see the championship — not ben mcale (@lovelylinda32) February 11, 2021

6 to 8 weeks for all of them. Genuinely a hammer blow that especially Wilson — Liam Lagay (@LLagay2011) February 11, 2021

Thats relegation confirmed then. — MCKE4N86 (@JWM861) February 11, 2021