Blog Columns Site News Newcastle working on a new formation, some fans react

Newcastle working on a new formation, some fans react

28 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle will look to change their approach when they take on Burnley in the Premier League this week.

The Magpies have struggled to create too many chances this season and they will have to work on scoring more goals.

They have scored just 24 goals in 27 league games this season and that is simply not good enough.

Steve Bruce has now revealed to Sky Sports that his side are working on a new formation in training.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle shape up against Burnley now.

They have talented attackers in Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton and Bruce will have to find a system that gets the best out of them.

Newcastle are 14th in the table right now and they are six points off 10th placed Burnley. A win this week will help them close in on the top half.

The Magpies will be hoping to finish the season strongly and finish in the top half of the table.

The fans will be hoping to see a positive approach in the next game and it will be interesting to see if it pays off for Newcastle. Some of them have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com