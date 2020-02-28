Newcastle working on a new formation, some fans react

Newcastle will look to change their approach when they take on Burnley in the Premier League this week.
The Magpies have struggled to create too many chances this season and they will have to work on scoring more goals.
They have scored just 24 goals in 27 league games this season and that is simply not good enough.
Steve Bruce has now revealed to Sky Sports that his side are working on a new formation in training.
It will be interesting to see how Newcastle shape up against Burnley now.
They have talented attackers in Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton and Bruce will have to find a system that gets the best out of them.
Newcastle are 14th in the table right now and they are six points off 10th placed Burnley. A win this week will help them close in on the top half.
The Magpies will be hoping to finish the season strongly and finish in the top half of the table.
The fans will be hoping to see a positive approach in the next game and it will be interesting to see if it pays off for Newcastle. Some of them have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.
Is he gan to try to play with 6 at the back.
— Darren townsend (@DarrenTowser7) February 28, 2020
Can’t wait to see this.
— Marc Duffy (@MarcSDuffy) February 28, 2020
Well done Steve could have done without announcing that to the entire world
— Alex Taylor (@alcxt) February 28, 2020
Took him until February to try and score some goals 🙄
— Adam (@adam87nufc) February 28, 2020
Didn’t we try this against Leicester? 😂
— Luke Oversby (@LukeOverz) February 28, 2020