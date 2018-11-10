Newcastle without Muto, Shelvey, Lascelles, Sterry and Lejeune for Bournemouth clash

Newcastle United will be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth – Yoshinori Muto (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (muscle), Jamaal Lascelles (shoulder), Jamie Sterry (groin), Florian Lejeune (knee).
Muto and Shelvey aren’t expected to return for the Toon Army until the end of November. Lascelles was hoping to be fit for Bournemouth, but Benitez ruled him out of contention in a pre-match press conference.
Rafael Benitez’s side have a winnable game against the Cherries, so he’ll be bitterly disappointed to be without his captain at centre-back and Shelvey in centre-mid.
The Magpies haven’t had the best start to the season – currently sitting 17th in the Premier League only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference – so they can ill-afford to be without their best players.
Newcastle did recently end their winless run in the league with victory over Watford, so they come into Saturday’s meeting with Eddie Howe’s side in better form.
Bournemouth are no slouches this campaign, however, with the South Coast outfit sitting sixth in the table and having won three of their last five. They’ve also won their last two away games, so Newcastle are in for a tricky afternoon.
Information taken from Transfermarkt, PhysioRoom, Premier Injuries and Fantasy Football Scout