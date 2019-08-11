Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin reveals what Steve Bruce told him

Newcastle United bolstered their attacking department this summer by adding some quality players.
Along with Joelinton, who joined on a club-record transfer fee, all eyes will be on winger Allan Saint-Maximin as well.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Nice for a reported £16.5m on a six-year deal. Clearly, Newcastle United have shown a lot of faith in him, and it is up to the player now to deliver.
Saint-Maximin has revealed in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle what Steve Bruce told him during the transfer talks. He says that the Magpies has given him the freedom to express himself on the pitch.
“He said something I loved,” said Saint-Maximin to The Chronicle.
“Steve told me to dribble and run at defenders. That is exactly what I needed to hear.
“I think that was really important. He said to me if I run and do everything I can the supporters can’t complain.”
Saint-Maximin is an exciting young winger who loves to dribble and take on defenders. He certainly has all the attributes to be a top-class player, and get the fans excited.
Newcastle will start their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on Sunday at St James’ Park, and the young winger will surely be looking to make a positive impact.