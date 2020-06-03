Newcastle willing to increase Matty Longstaff wage offer

Sometimes in life, you need a kick at the back to push forward. Newcastle United’s handling of Matty Longstaff’s situation is just a prime example of that.

The 20-year-old is arguably one of the finest young talents to have come out of the Newcastle academy. But with his deal nearing expiry, Newcastle have found it hard to negotiate terms with him.

The youngster, who has started just six Premier League games for his hometown club, is on £850-a-week wages. However, just when Udinese, out of nowhere made an offer, Newcastle finally awoke from their slumber. They say it’s better late than never.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Udinese have offered Longstaff a lucrative offer that will see him earn in the region of £30k-per-week wages.

It was claimed that Matty had travelled to Italy before the lockdown and talks over a five-year deal were held.

However, the Telegraph now reports that the Magpies have increased their wage offer to the midfielder in an attempt to persuade him to reject a move to Udinese.