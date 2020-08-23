Newcastle, West Ham and Everton keen on Chris Smalling

Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Fulham are keen on signing the Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer as per 90min.

The defender was on loan at Roma last year and he managed to impress in the Italian League.





However, the Italian side have not signed him permanently and he is back on the transfer market this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Newcastle and West Ham submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Both teams could use a centre back next season and Smalling wouldn’t be a bad signing.

The Manchester United defender has considerable experience of Premier League football and he could prove to be a very useful addition to the Fulham/Newcastle/West Ham squad.

As for Everton, they have Keane and Mina as the starting centre backs but both players are inconsistent and injury-prone. The Toffees need to add more depth to the position but Smalling might not be keen on a backup role.

Manchester United are likely to sell the player for a fee of around £20m this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

All three clubs could be ideal destinations for the out of favour defender this summer.