Newcastle were monitoring Calvert-Lewin at the start of this season

Newcastle United signed Brazilian forward Joelinton for a fee of around £40m in the summer.
The striker has failed spectacularly so far. He was expected to replace Perez and Rondon but he has scored just three goals all season.
A report (cited by Shields Gazette) has now revealed that Newcastle were looking at Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer but they chose to sign Joelinton eventually.
The Everton forward has been in red hot form this season and he is one of the best strikers in the league this season.
One has to wonder what would have happened if Newcastle signed him. Steve Bruce’s men are in desperate need of goals right now and Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals so far this season.
He would have been a huge improvement on Joelinton and it would have been a low-risk move as well. The Everton player is better suited to English football for now.
The signing of Joelinton has proven to be a costly mistake for Newcastle United and they will have to rectify that error at the end of this season.
Newcastle need to sign a quality goalscorer and it will be interesting to see what happens to Joelinton.