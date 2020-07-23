Newcastle weighing up summer move for Luka Jovic

Newcastle are keen on signing the Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer.

The 22-year-old is not a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s team and a loan move away from Bernabeu might be ideal for him right now.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a top-class striker and the signing of Jovic could benefit all parties. Jovic would get to play regularly at a high level and Newcastle will be able to upgrade on Carroll/Joelinton as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move for the Serbian in the coming weeks.

As per Shields Gazette, a loan move for the former Bundesliga star is being considered by the club right now.

It would be a major coup for Newcastle if they manage to pull this off. The Serbian was highly rated across Europe before his move to Real Madrid. If he can regain his form and confidence with regular first-team football at St James’ Park, he could take Newcastle to a whole new level.

Jovic could be the long-term replacement for Benzema and Los Blancos might not be keen on selling him just yet. However, a loan deal could be an option that works for all parties involved.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks now.