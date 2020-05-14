Newcastle want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly at all costs

Newcastle have been linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly for a while now.
As per Area Napoli (via Sportwitness), the Magpies want to sign the player at all costs now. Apparently, the Premier League outfit have already been in touch with Napoli.
They are aware of Real Madrid’ interest in the player and they have informed the Italian club that they are willing to pay €10m more than Los Blancos for the player.
Koulibaly appears to be a top target for Newcastle this summer. Perhaps their new owners want to make a statement signing once the takeover is complete.
The 28-year-old defender is a world-class player and perhaps the best centre back in the world right now after Van Dijk.
He could totally transform Newcastle at the back next season.
The Magpies will be hoping to bring European football back at St James’ Park and they will need players like Koulibaly to make that happen.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them. Koulibaly could have his pick of top European clubs right now and joining Newcastle would be a step down for him.
That said, Newcastle have an interesting project and once the takeover is complete, the new owners could guide them to the top soon.