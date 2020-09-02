Newcastle could look to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to latest reports.

As per O Jogo (via Sportwitness), the Premier League side could open talks for the 26-year-old soon.





Apparently, the goalkeeper is valued at around €15m and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay that much for him.

The Magpies already have a quality keeper in Dubravka and it would be surprising to see them invest in another keeper this summer. There are more pressing concerns as far as Newcastle are concerned.

The Premier League side need to improve their defence and attack first. Last season, they were in desperate need of a proven goalscorer and signing a quality striker should be a priority for Bruce.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper did well for Benfica this past season and it is highly unlikely that the Portuguese outfit will agree to sell him to Newcastle.

Also, the player will not want to accept a backup role at Newcastle behind Dubravka. He is a key player for Benfica and they can offer him European football.

A move to Newcastle just does not make any sense for the player or Benfica.