Newcastle want Andy Carroll, fans react on Twitter

According to reports from The Telegraph, Newcastle United are contemplating to bring Andy Carroll back to St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies are reportedly close to securing a club-record deal for Joelinton, but Steve Bruce is looking to add at least one more striker to his ranks this summer.
The report claims that Newcastle are in touch with Carroll’s camp following his release by West Ham.
The 9 times capped England striker is currently recovering from ankle surgery, and the Magpies will check in on his fitness before deciding whether to sign him as a free agent.
When fit, the former Liverpool and West Ham striker is one of the best in the country, but he has struggled a lot with his injuries in the last few years.
He has undergone a complicated procedure to try and solve a long-standing ankle issue.
Newcastle will keep tabs on his rehabilitation, and Bruce is keen to bring him back to the club where he started his professional career. Carroll scored 33 goals in 91 games before he joined Liverpool in 2011.
Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Many believe that he will be a good addition, but only on a pay as you play basis.
