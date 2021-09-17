Newcastle United host Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday night and the Magpies will be looking to pick up their first win of the season. Read on to get the latest team news, check the form guides & the latest odds.

The two sides meet at 20:00 pm BST on Friday night and they will be desperate for the three points.

Steve Bruce’s side are currently 19th in the league table with three defeats and a draw in their four league games. The home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here.

The last time Newcastle won against Leeds was back in 2016 and the Magpies will look to make amends this week.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have started the season in abysmal form as well and they are winless in their last four league games.

Newcastle vs Leeds team news

The Magpies will be without the services of Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson and Paul Dummett due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be severely weakened at the back. Defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are out injured.

Pascal Struijk picked up a red card for his challenge on Harvey Elliott last time out and the Belgian is set to miss out as well.

Newcastle: Darlow; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Manquillo, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Phillips, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Newcastle vs Leeds form guide

Both sides have shown identical form in the Premier League so far with Leeds slightly better in terms of performances.

Newcastle are winless in their last five matches across all competitions and they have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven Premier League home games.

Despite the poor performances, Leeds are unbeaten in three of their last five matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances against Newcastle’s vulnerable defence.

The Whites managed to beat Newcastle twice in the Premier League last season and they will be hoping for more of the same here.

Newcastle vs Leeds Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle vs Leeds from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Newcastle – 21/10

• Draw – 11/4

• Leeds – 13/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/13

• Under – 13/10

Newcastle vs Leeds prediction

Leeds will be vulnerable at the back because of their defensive injuries but they have the attacking quality to trouble Newcastle here.

Newcastle have conceded 12 Premier League goals so far and Leeds have let in 11.

However, the Magpies will be without star striker Callum Wilson and they might not be able to exploit Leeds’s vulnerabilities properly.

The away side are likely to edge this one.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Leeds

