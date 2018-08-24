Newcastle vs Chelsea Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

Newcastle vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2018/19
26th August, 16:00 pm BST
St James’ Park, Newcastle
Newcastle United host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and the home side will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Benitez’s men have dropped points in their first two league games and they will be under pressure to deliver.
As for Chelsea, Sarri has had a good start to the season. The Blues have six points from their first two matches and they will be full of confidence heading into this one.
Newcastle have a superb home record against Chelsea in the recent years and the home side will fancy their chances here. Chelsea will need to be at their best to make it three wins in a row.
Benitez will be without the services of Kenedy, Lejeune and Hayden for this one. Kenedy is ineligible to play against his parent club. Lejeune is injured and Hayden is suspended.
Chelsea could be without Cesc Fabregas for this one. The Spaniard has an injury.
Predicted Newcastle Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Murphy; Perez; Joselu
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Morata, Hazard
