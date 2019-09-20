Newcastle vs Brighton: Steve Bruce delivers exciting team news update

Newcastle United will face Brighton in the Premier League clash on Saturday at St James’ Park.
Ahead of the match, the Magpies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be in the squad for tomorrow’s game.
Steve Bruce has just told @SkySportsNews Andy Carroll & Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be in the squad for Brighton tomorrow #NUFC
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 20, 2019
Newcastle United will be looking to return to winning ways after they lost 3-1 against Liverpool at Anfield in their last Premier League game.
The Magpies have made a disappointing start to the season, having won just once in their opening five Premier League games. It won’t be easy against Brighton who have picked up two wins and two draws already this season.
Carroll, who joined in the summer transfer window on a free transfer, has recovered completely and he will be looking to revive his career at his boyhood club.
The England striker visited a specialist in London where he was given the green signal to step up his comeback bid. And now, he will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game.
Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear that Saint-Maximin has also recovered from injury and that he will play some part in the next game.
The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Sean Longstaff looks set for a return to the first-team squad after he missed Saturday’s defeat against Liverpool because of an ankle injury.
Defender Fabian Schar was forced off at Anfield with a calf problem, but he looks fit enough to face Brighton as well.