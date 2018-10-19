Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle vs Brighton: Salomon Rondon and Ciaran Clark out for the clash

The Premier League resumes again after the international break, and Newcastle United will be hoping to turn things around after a difficult start to the season.

The Magpies find themselves 19th in the Premier League table, and are without a win after eight games. The Toons have lost six games already, and have managed to score only six goals. Clearly, they are struggling.

Newcastle welcome Brighton at St James’ Park on Saturday. Brighton won 1-0 against West Ham before heading into the international break, and will be looking to maintain the momentum.

The task of scoring gets all the more difficult as Rafael Benitez has confirmed that summer signing Salomon Rondon won’t be fit to face Brighton this week.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Magpies on loan from West Bromwich Albion, is yet to open his account in the Premier League. Rondon has returned to training but he will be absent for this game.

The Magpies will also miss Ciaran Clark who suffered a thigh injury during training with the Republic of Ireland.

However, defender Paul Dummett returns after a two-match absence following a hamstring strain.

