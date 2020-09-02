Newcastle very close to signing Ryan Fraser

Newcastle are very close to signing the former Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Fraser this summer.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is a free agent right now and he should prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s midfield.





Understand Newcastle ‘very close’ to an agreement with free agent Ryan Fraser. #nufc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) September 2, 2020

Fraser has proven himself in the Premier League with the Cherries and signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer could prove to be a massive bargain for Newcastle.

The player has been linked with other clubs this summer as well but it seems that Newcastle have managed to fend off the competition for his services.

It will be interesting to see how Fraser performs for Newcastle next season. The Magpies are in need of creativity and he should prove to be very useful.

Newcastle need to improve their attacking options as well and they have been linked with Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson too.

Steve Bruce’s side struggled in the attack last year and they were overly reliant on Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies must look to bring in players that can support and share the burden with Saint-Maximin next season.

The likes of Wilson and Fraser have the quality to make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season. It will be interesting to see if they can get the transfers over the line before the new season begins.