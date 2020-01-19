Report: Newcastle United target Valentino Lazaro edging towards Inter exit

According to reports from Calciomercato, Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro is all set to leave the Serie A giants this month.
The report claims that Inter chiefs Marotta and Ausilio are expecting to give a green signal to Valentino Lazaro’s exit’ towards Newcastle next week.
Gianluca Di Marzio reported yesterday that Newcastle United are close to signing the 23-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from Inter Milan in the January transfer window.
After landing Ashley Young from Manchester United, the Nerazzurri are looking to offload Lazaro, and Newcastle is his preferred destination.
The Magpies have reached an agreement with Inter for a loan with an option to buy for him. According to reports from The Mirror, Newcastle can sign him permanently in the summer for around £17 million.
The player’s agent was present in the stands to follow Newcastle’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday. Lazaro is ‘ready to say yes’ to the move to Newcastle, and Inter believe his departure could make room for the arrival of Victor Moses.
He joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million), but has dropped down the pecking order at the San Siro this season under Antonio Conte.