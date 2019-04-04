Newcastle unwilling to pay Salomon Rondon’s release clause, fans react

Newcastle are not willing to pay Salomon Rondon’s £16.5 million buyout clause.
According to Daily Mail, the Magpies value the player at around £12 million.
It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate with WBA and lower their asking price for the 29-year-old forward.
Rondon is currently on loan at Newcastle United and he has had a very good season with them. The Venezuelan has scored 13 goals so far this season for club and country.
Benitez needs a quality number nine and signing Rondon would be a no brainer. However, the club wants to invest in someone with more resale value.
The likes of Joelinton have been linked with Newcastle as well.
Rondon is already a fan favourite at Newcastle and the fans won’t be too happy with Newcastle’s stance. £16.5 million is not a lot of money in this day and age.
The 29-year-old still has a couple of years left at the top level and Newcastle should look to shell out for him.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news earlier.
Not even willing to pay an extra £4.5 million, the equivalent to a Joselu/Javi Manquillo. Fucking joking me…
— Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) April 3, 2019
This club can go nowhere, so long as Mike Ashley remains. The word cancer is such a strong, emotional word.
He genuinely is a cancer to this football club. Newcastle as a city and football as a sport.
The beautiful game? Or the ugly game?
— 🐧N🦇I🦅C🐥K🐦Y🦉 (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) April 3, 2019
Simple he scores goals, he enjoys playing for the club £20millon will seal the deal.
— Dave Saunders (@DaveSau19811995) April 3, 2019
Frig sake. only at toon, as always
— ian douglas (@Ian1973) April 3, 2019
Makes sense, he’s made us well over a hundred million by keeping us up so why pay more than 12 million to keep him. In Ashley logic.
— 🄿 🅷 🄸 🅻 (@PhilHeppenstall) April 3, 2019
Price shouldn’t matter, signing Rondon and Rafa long term should be the priority.
— Simon Hardy (@simonhardy07) April 3, 2019