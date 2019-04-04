Blog Columns Site News Newcastle unwilling to pay Salomon Rondon’s release clause, fans react

Newcastle unwilling to pay Salomon Rondon’s release clause, fans react

4 April, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are not willing to pay Salomon Rondon’s £16.5 million buyout clause.

According to Daily Mail, the Magpies value the player at around £12 million.

It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate with WBA and lower their asking price for the 29-year-old forward.

Rondon is currently on loan at Newcastle United and he has had a very good season with them. The Venezuelan has scored 13 goals so far this season for club and country.

Benitez needs a quality number nine and signing Rondon would be a no brainer. However, the club wants to invest in someone with more resale value.

The likes of Joelinton have been linked with Newcastle as well.

Rondon is already a fan favourite at Newcastle and the fans won’t be too happy with Newcastle’s stance. £16.5 million is not a lot of money in this day and age.

The 29-year-old still has a couple of years left at the top level and Newcastle should look to shell out for him.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news earlier.

Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko's display
Everton fans react to links with Yacine Brahimi

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com