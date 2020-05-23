Newcastle United’s prospective new owners open to re-signing Rafael Benitez

Rafa Benitez will be offered the opportunity to return as the Newcastle United manager when the ongoing takeover from PCP Capital Partners, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, is complete.

The Saudi-based consortium agreed on a deal worth £300m to buy the club from Mike Ashley last month and an announcement over the takeover is imminent with the prospective new owners having passed the Premier League’s Director’s and Owner’s test.

In recent weeks, Mauricio Pochettino has been highlighted as the prime candidate to replace Steve Bruce as the next Magpies boss but 90min claims that the prospective new owners prefer the return of Benitez in the club’s dugout.

The 60-year-old is currently contracted to Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional and the Tyneside outfit would need to pay a sizeable fee as compensation to terminate his deal.

Still, Benitez would have to accept a salary reduction in order to rejoin the Magpies for a second managerial stint. The Spaniard’s experience is said to be hugely valued by the likely new owners and on top of it, he is fondly admired by the Magpies fans.

The Magpies are likely to make high-profile additions to the squad during the summer and the new manager could be offered the freedom to identify suitable targets, which has not been the case under Ashley over the years.

This is something which should please Benitez, who was often at odds with Ashley over the transfer proceedings. Meanwhile, Bruce currently remains in charge of the club and he may continue at the helm until the end of the season.