Newcastle United’s Ki Sung-yueng holds the key vs West Ham

Newcastle made the worst possible start to the 2018-19 season, having failed to win a single game in their opening ten matches.
The club’s off-the-pitch issues are well documented, but the series of poor results left football pundits and journalists wondering on social media whether Rafael Benitez should be equally blamed for the mess.
Benitez was always confident that his team will turn it around. And they indeed turned it around. With three wins on the trot, Newcastle have jumped to 13th in the league, four points above the relegation zone.
In fact, they sit ahead of West Ham, their opponent on Saturday. The Hammers have won just once in their last six matches in the Premier League, and are heading into this tie low in confidence, having lost 4-0 against Manchester City in their last match.
One player who particularly impressed for the Magpies is the summer signing Ki Sung-yueng. The 29-year-old, who joined from Swansea on a free transfer, struggled initially at St James’ Park, failing to cement a regular place in Benitez’s side.
However, his performance against Watford changed everything. Ayoze Perez scored from Ki’s free-kick to earn the Magpies their first win of the season.
The vastly experienced South Korean started against Bournemouth, and impressed heavily. Newcastle United won the match 2-1. He was ‘majestic’ against Burnley in the last match.
He is expected to start against the Hammers, and once again, holds the key against Manuel Pellegrini’s side. His intelligent passing and ability to create chances could prove handy.
Newcastle vs West Ham Betting Tips
Salomon Rondon has scored two Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with Bet UK to open the scoring on Saturday at 13/2.
Last season’s corresponding fixture .finished 3-0 in favour of the Magpies. Newcastle are 6/4 to win this fixture.
The two sides have conceded 38 goals between them this term. Bet at 11/10 for over 2.5 goals in the match.