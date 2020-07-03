Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen impressed with Manchester City’s Phil Foden

Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen praised Phil Foden on Twitter during the Manchester City youngster’s performance against Liverpool on Thursday evening.

Sorensen – who is 20 years of age and joined Newcastle in 2016, but has yet to establish himself in the Magpies’ first team – was impressed with Foden while watching the midfielder in action for City in their 4-0 win against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.





The 20-year-old was the star of the show for Pep Guardiola’s side, as the England Under-21 international scored a goal, created chances and was a constant problem for the Reds’ defence.

According to WhoScored, against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Thursday evening, Foden took four shots of which three were on target and one ended in goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, won two headers, took 44 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the midfielder has made five starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Citizens, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Foden has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for City this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.