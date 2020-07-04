Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to making Premier League’s POTM nominees list

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been nominated for the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month award.

Who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month? 🐺 Coady

🔴 Fernandes

🔴⚪️ Ings

🐺 Jimenez

🔴 Martial

⚪️⚫️ Saint-Maximin 🗳 Cast your vote 👉 https://t.co/yUl4oMLIlC#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/21mmK17bgg — Premier League (@premierleague) July 3, 2020

The Frenchman scored once in the two league games played last month upon the resumption of the campaign, registering four shots, and he is arguably the best player in the Premier League on current form.





Saint-Maximin has put himself in running for the July POTM after an impressive start to the month that saw him register three assists in Newcastle’s 4-1 victory against Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old has been a constant thorn in the flesh of the opposition since his arrival from OGC Nice last summer due to his tricks, and he definitely deserves to win the Player of the Month award for June.

The Magpies star appears surprised to have been nominated, though, reacting thus to the announcement by the Premier League official handle on Twitter:

OMG 😮 Thank you ! I think it's impossible for me to be the winner but im already so happy to be a part of this list 🙌🏾 @premierleague https://t.co/hxlshtZd14 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) July 3, 2020

Saint-Maximin’s trademark devastating dribbles and electrifying pace have set him apart from the lot, and he is without a doubt Newcastle’s most important player.

The St. James’ Park outfit have won just once from 14 matches without him in the starting XI and have recorded 10 wins from 18 games with him in the line-up.

Steve Bruce’s side host West Ham United on Sunday before a trip to Manchester City three days later.

They face Watford, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Liverpool in their last four games of the season, and ASM will be looking to wreak havoc as usual.