Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin provides exciting fitness update on Twitter

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has missed the Magpies’ last six games through injury, and to say that his absence dealt a huge blow on Steve Bruce’s side will be an understatement.
The Frenchman sustained a hamstring injury during the victory against Southampton a month ago, and he was pictured leaving Saint James Park on crutches.
Saint-Maximin recently returned to training but it remains to be seen if he will be available for weekend’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The trickster is already sprinting, though, and he has taken to Twitter to deliver a fitness update that will surely excite Newcastle fans:
When you want to come back quickly 🙏🏾🖤 #LetsDoIt pic.twitter.com/JebYHxcohL
— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2020
Newcastle have won just once since Saint-Maximin got injured, losing four games, and they will hope he attains full fitness and becomes available to return to action as soon as possible.
The 22-year-old has just a goal in 11 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, but his overall contribution has been immense