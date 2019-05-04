Javier Hernandez was linked with a move away from West Ham during the January transfer window but the Hammers were reluctant to let him go. However, the London club could decide to let him go in the summer.
According to a recent report from the Daily Star, Hernandez, who is the highest earner at the club with a weekly salary of £140,000, could be allowed to depart, with West Ham looking for a base transfer fee of just £8 million.
Hernandez is a typical box-to-box poacher and doesn’t provide the tactical flexibility unlike other modern strikers. But one thing is guaranteed from him – goals, and lots of them. This season he has scored seven in 14 Premier League starts.
And that is why the Mexican international, who has scored 51 goals for his country, is simply perfect for Newcastle United.
He has loads of Premier League experience and brings with him abundance of quality. At 30, he has plenty of football left in him, and given his relatively low price-tag, he could prove to be a bargain signing. But above all, Newcastle need a proven match winner, and Chicharito fits the bill.
Rafael Benitez can build his attack around him, making him the focal point of his tactical system. He would be a brilliant signing for the Magpies, and should any opportunity arise for him, they must not hesitate to lure him to St James’ Park.