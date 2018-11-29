Newcastle vs West Ham injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Newcastle United host West Ham United on Saturday aiming to continue their climb up the Premier League table.
The Magpies have won three in a row to move up to 13th in the standings, level on points with the Hammers.
They deservedly won 2-1 at Burnley on Monday and will be eager to follow up at St James’ Park this weekend.
Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Yoshinori Muto and Jamie Sterry all returned to training this week, although they are unlikely to start.
Hammers’ boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed Marko Arnautovic is fit to play, while Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere may be involved.
Newcastle did the double over West Ham last season, winning 3-0 at home and 3-2 at the London Stadium.
The home side are priced at 7/5 to win the game, with West Ham on offer at 2/1 and the draw available at 9/4.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Kenedy, Ritchie, Ki, Diame, Perez, Rondon.
West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Diangana, Obiang, Rice, Noble, Anderson, Arnautovic.
Newcastle vs West Ham Betting Tips
Salomon Rondon has scored two Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Saturday at 5/1.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 3-0 to the Magpies. It’s 22/1 for a repeat scoreline this weekend.
The two sides have conceded 38 goals between them this term. Newcastle to win and both teams to score is priced at 4/1.