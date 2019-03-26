Newcastle United transfer target Joelinton comments on his Hoffenheim future

Joelinton has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window, but after his latest comments, the Magpies might as well strike him off their transfer wish-list.
The 22-year-old has said that he is ‘very happy’ at Hoffenheim, and has made it clear that he will continue to play in Germany next season.
According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian, with the Bundesliga club seeking a transfer fee upwards of £40million for his signature.
Given his age, and potential value, he would have been the right profile of player at the club, but the Magpies will have to break their transfer record to sign him.
But even if they are willing to do so (although it is unlikely) they will struggle to lure him away from Bundesliga as he is adamant that he will continue to play at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena next term.
“I have a contract here, whether we are in Europe or not, that has no influence,” the 22-year-old told German outlet Kicker (h/t The Chronicle).
“I will continue to play here, with or without Champions League football. I’m very happy here and happy to play for Hoffenheim.”
The youngster has been in brilliant form this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 23 Bundesliga starts this season.
RB Leipzig are also interested in signing Joelinton this summer but they won’t be able to match the price quoted for the player.