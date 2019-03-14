Newcastle United to allow Rafa Benitez to make one marquee signing if he signs contract extension

Newcastle United fans simply adore Rafael Benitez, and they want the Spaniard to continue beyond his contract. The former Liverpool manager has done a tremendous job with the shoe-string budget offered to him, but there is a feeling that he might leave the club in the summer.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Benitez has been told that he will be allowed to make one marquee signing if he signs a contract extension with Newcastle.
Newcastle finally showed some ambition in the transfer market when they signed Miguel Almiron on a club record fee. The report claims that another big money transfer will be allowed to be conducted, should Benitez commit his future at the Tyneside club.
Benitez has been given a list of names ahead of the summer transfer window, but the club want assurance from him before moving on with their plans.
To be fair, the Newcastle boss never really had a transfer blueprint to work on, but the Chronicle suggests that Mike Ashley wants to revert back to his policy of signing younger players with potential who will have a future re-sale value.
Although nothing is concrete at the moment, the news should excite the Magpies fans that at least the club is putting a structure in place to convince Benitez to stay put.