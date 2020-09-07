Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson looking forward to playing against West Ham United

Newcastle United have signed England international striker Callum Wilson from relegated Bournemouth, and the 28-year-old is looking forward to making his debut against West Ham United this weekend.

Just spoke to Newcastle signing @CallumWilson LIVE on @SkySportsNews – “I’m hoping to make my debut against West Ham on Saturday because I like playing against them. It gives me confidence having scored so many goals against them he past.” #NUFC 🔳🔲 pic.twitter.com/TvgEIYdwrF — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 7, 2020

Wilson has scored seven Premier League goals in eight appearances against the Hammers, and he is relishing the chance to play against David Moyes’ side on Saturday.





🗣"It's West Ham you know, I like playing against them, it is a nice team to play against, having scored so many!" 😭 Callum Wilson giving a little dig to West Ham United 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n05ojyndpk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 7, 2020

West Ham were one of the clubs linked with Wilson, but the former Cherries star was keen to join Newcastle after establishing a relationship with Toons legend Alan Shearer.

The Hammers lost 5-3 to Bournemouth in a friendly on Saturday, and the Englishman will fancy his chances of getting a couple against the favourite side he loves to play against the most.

Excl: Callum Wilson given the Newcastle number 9 shirt, replacing Joelinton @TheAthleticUK #NUFC https://t.co/Sh5R5wdty4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 7, 2020

The Newcastle number 9 has eyes on making Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship, and an excellent campaign at St. James’ Park will boost his chances.