Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson looking forward to playing against West Ham United

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Newcastle United have signed England international striker Callum Wilson from relegated Bournemouth, and the 28-year-old is looking forward to making his debut against West Ham United this weekend.

Wilson has scored seven Premier League goals in eight appearances against the Hammers, and he is relishing the chance to play against David Moyes’ side on Saturday.


West Ham were one of the clubs linked with Wilson, but the former Cherries star was keen to join Newcastle after establishing a relationship with Toons legend Alan Shearer.

The Hammers lost 5-3 to Bournemouth in a friendly on Saturday, and the Englishman will fancy his chances of getting a couple against the favourite side he loves to play against the most.

The Newcastle number 9 has eyes on making Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship, and an excellent campaign at St. James’ Park will boost his chances.