Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll says he wants new deal

Newcastle United signed Andy Carroll on summer transfer deadline day on a one-year deal, bringing back the striker who left for Liverpool in January 2011 to Saint James’ Park.
The 30-year-old has since featured in 10 Premier League games for the Magpies, starting twice.
Carroll has assisted twice, and while he is yet to score, he has proven to be a quality addition, regularly giving Brazilian striker Joelinton a run for the money.
The Englishman is more than happy to be back at SJP, and he has told Sportsmail he wants to remain there for five more years if possible.
“I never saw the last 10 years going the way they have — I wanted to achieve more, play more, score more. That’s why I’ve still got a lot more to give. I’m not a stupid young lad any more. If the injuries stay away then I believe in myself,” Carroll told Sportsmail.
“I’m only 30, let’s do another interview in five years’ time. I’ll still be playing here, that’s what drives me
“This isn’t a one-year thing, I want a new deal.”
The Newcastle striker spent four-and-half seasons in his first stint at the Tyneside outfit and is now looking forward to retiring there.
Newcastle have an option to extend the deal for a second season, and were more than keen to sign him as the contract is one with low basic wage – heavily incentivised with appearance and goal bonuses.
Carroll recovered from an ankle surgery to make his second debut for the club, and his future will largely depend on his fitness and ability to conquer his injury demons.