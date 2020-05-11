Newcastle United staff feel that Sola Ameobi has spoken too early and said too much concerning the impending takeover

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United staff are preparing for a change in ownership despite Mike Ashley’s silence on the latest takeover links.
The Magpies chairman has finally agreed to sell the club, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund edging closer to completing a £300 million takeover, but he is yet to comment publicly on it.
Nevertheless, the staff, some of which were furloughed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic are looking forward to his exit, with loan manager Shola Ameobi commenting on the prospective change in ownership last week.
However, given that the club have refused to issue any statement since the PIF were linked with them, they feel that he has spoken too early and said too much concerning the impending takeover.
The former Newcastle striker, who spent 14 seasons on the club’s books became the first back-room member to speak publicly on the matter last week.
Ameobi remains a huge fan of the club as ever, and like other supporters, he simply couldn’t contain his excitement as the Saudi consortium moves closer to taking charge.
The takeover is expected to go through officially before the end of this month, and Newcastle fans just can’t wait to get the cans out.