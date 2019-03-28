Newcastle United should move for Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy.
Recently the Chronicle reported that Newcastle could be willing to sell Jonjo Shelvey in the summer transfer window with West Ham ready to offer a fee in the region of £20 million.
Rafael Benitez has privately made it clear that he wants the money to be reinvested in the squad should Newcastle offload Shelvey in the summer.
In that case, Mooy could be a cracker of a signing for the Magpies.
The 28-year-old central midfielder has done well for the Terriers, and he would be a superb addition to Benitez’s squad.
This season he has scored two goals and made an assist in 23 appearances in the Premier League, and has been one of their best players.
Huddersfield are one of the favourites to go down this season, and they are expected to lose some of their key players including Mooy.
In fact, he is too good for the Championship, and there won’t be a shortage of clubs vying for his signature. If he is available in the summer, Newcastle should make his signing a priority.