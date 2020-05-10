Newcastle United reportedly facing Manchester City competition for Tanguy Kouassi

Newcastle United’s reported quest to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi has just become more difficult, as they seem to to be facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester Ciy.
Le10 Sport recently reported that Newcastle wanted to sign Kouassi on a free transfer once the takeover is complete.
The 17-year-old defender is out of contract at the French club this summer, and no new deal is in place yet.
However, Premier League giants and defending champions City have now entered the race, according to another report in the French report.
Soccer Link has claimed that City have made contact regarding the teenager, with technical director Txiki Begiristain having been in touch with the defender’s entourage.
Need to find more established players
Kouassi is a very talented and promising young defender, but the 17-year-old is one for the future and will not be able to make an instant impact on the team at Newcastle.
The Magpies need to look at established footballers who can take the club to the next level, and the PSG youngster does not have that profile.
Football in England is suspended at the moment, while Ligue 1 has been called off, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.