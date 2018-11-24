Newcastle United reignite interest in signing Stanley N’Soki

In August, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez was interested in landing Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies held talks with the French giants over a possible move for the exciting young full-back, who was then-valued at around £7 million. Juventus and Marseille were also interested in signing him, but the deal didn’t materialise, and he stayed on with the club.
It seems Benitez hasn’t given up on him, and the Magpies could rekindle their interest in signing the 19-year-old. According to reports from the Mirror (transfer live blog, 23/11/2018 – 10:31), Newcastle are back in the race for the PSG left-back.
The Spaniard has stepped up his search for an attacking full back after Paul Dummett injured his hamstring whilst on international duty recently.
N’Soki has made only four starts this season. Newcastle can provide him the opportunity of regular football, and can use one of their European loan slots to land him.
Benitez will have funds to sign players in January as well, and N’Soki would be a highly promising signing for them.