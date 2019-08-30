Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey rules himself out of playing against Watford

Newcastle United picked up their first points of the new Premier League campaign at the home of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Joelinton’s first-half goal made all the difference for Steve Bruce’s side, and the Magpies will look to secure their second victory of the season when they host Watford this weekend.
Newcastle crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Leicester City on Wednesday, with a much-changed starting XI unlucky against the Foxes.
Despite starring in the game that ended in penalties, Toons star midfielder Jonjo Shelvey doesn’t expect to play when the Hornets visit Saint James’ Park, as he reckons Bruce will be inclined to retain the midfield duo that won against Spurs.
Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff were the midfield pairing last weekend, with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin on both flanks as Newcastle deployed a 5-4-1 formation.
Shelvey played against Arsenal and Norwich City in a 3-5-2 formation, and Bruce’s tactics for the Watford game will determine if he plays or not.
The 27-year-old isn’t backing himself to, though, but has vowed to give his best whenever called upon.
“I got dropped on the day of the game and I was going to go knock on the gaffer’s door the next day because I was top scorer at the time! But they went and won and the next day you’re doing a session that just totally makes you forget,” the Newcastle star told The Sun.
“I don’t expect to play on Saturday. The team won. That’s football. If I do go into management, which I hope to one day, I wouldn’t change a winning team. That’s just the way it is.
“The team was outstanding on Sunday – they played really well – and you have to give them another chance. It’ll be a big game and if I’m on the bench and called upon, I’ll be ready.”
Shelvey was linked with a Newcastle exit this summer, but has remained at SJP and will hope to become a permanent fixture under Bruce.