Newcastle United make contact with agent of Arnaud Lusamba over free transfer

Newcastle United are making progress towards landing the signature of Arnauda Lusamba from Nice this summer, a report from Chronicle Live claims.

The Magpies’ proposed takeover from the Saudi-based consortium has been delayed by the Premier League’s owner’s and director’s test but the club are still looking at potential additions for next season.

Obviously, owner Mike Ashley is unlikely to sanction any big-money moves under the current situation and the focus appears on pursuing quality players, who could be available for a bargain price or on a free transfer.

One of those under consideration is Nice’s Lusamba and Chronicle Live claims that Magpies head of recruitment Steve Nickson has already made contact with the Frenchman’s agent regarding a possible free transfer.

Lusamba made 15 appearances for Nice during the recently-concluded Ligue 1 campaign, where he contributed one goal and a couple of assists.

The 23-year-old is a central midfielder by trade but he has caught the eye, having also played in an attacking midfield role or as the main striker.

He has good vision to find passes in the final third of the pitch and could prove a quality signing for the Magpies on a free transfer when his Nice contract expires on June 30.

Still, the Tyneside outfit may face competition for the player’s services from Leicester City, who are also on the lookout for promising young signings.

The Foxes have the likes of James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in their squad but may need more depth and creativity as they could have a longer schedule due to European commitments next term.

