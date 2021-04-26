Newcastle United linked with Pape Matar Sarr and Boubakar Kouyate

Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been linked with the likes of Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United recently.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been quite impressive for the French outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the major European clubs as per L’Equipe.

He has made 18 appearances in the French First Division this season and has two goals to his name so far.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Premier League clubs but the French outfit are not keen on selling the player just yet.

Sarr has a contract with Metz until the summer of 2025 and therefore the French outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him either.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Everton, Chelsea or Newcastle are prepared to pay well over the odds to convince the Ligue one side to part with their prized asset this summer.

Sarr is prodigiously talented and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League would be an important step in his career and working with better players at the English clubs could help him develop quickly.

The Senegalese midfielder can operate as a central midfielder and a box to box midfielder as well. His versatility could make him a useful option for his suitors if he manages to fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Malian defender Boubakar Kouyate.

The 24-year-old has done well in the French League this season and the likes of Southampton and Norwich are keeping tabs on him as well.

There is no doubt that the Magpies could use some defensive reinforcements in the summer and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Kouyate’s services in the coming weeks.