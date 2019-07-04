Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer’s four-word reply as Leicester City legend Gary Lineker taunts him over Ayoze Perez’s signing

Leicester City have snapped up Spanish winger Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United for £30 million, and Foxes legend and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is a happy man.

The former striker sent a message to his pal and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on Twitter after the former Premier League Champions announced the deal.

Shearer took the taunting in good faith and has replied Lineker with four words.

Perez spent five reasons with Newcastle, with his best campaign coming last term as he netted 12 Premier League goals.

The Magpies’ future of the 25-year-old was always tied to Rafa Benitez’s contract’s decision at Saint James Park, and it has come as no surprise that he has left after the former Liverpool boss left for China.

