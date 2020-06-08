Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Matty Longstaff’s proposed move to Udinese

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is expected to leave St. James’ Park when his contract expires in the coming days, with a move to Udinese on the cards.

The Serie A outfit have reportedly offered the 20-year-old a five-year deal and £30,000-a-week wages.





Matty is currently on a £850-a-week development contract at Newcastle, and the club have offered to up their initial offer of £15,000 to £20,000-a-week.

It doesn’t appear that has done enough to convince their academy graduate as he is holding out for £25,000.

The younger of the Longstaff brothers will leave the club as it stands, and Newcastle fear he will join Watford, as they have same owners as Udinese.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on the contract saga, and he believes it will be a great shame if both parties can’t reach a compromise.

“If he leaves at the end of his contract it will be a great shame because he’s a local boy and you don’t know what’s around the corner with the looming takeover. For someone who has started just six league games, it would be a huge gamble to move to Udinese and I really hope it doesn’t backfire for him,” Shearer told The Sun.

“If the figures we’re hearing are correct then Newcastle have put a very good offer on the table. I understand their stance because you’ve got a 20-year-old who has not played much and wasn’t even in the equation at the beginning of the season.

“They feel they’ve offered him a lot of money, with increases going up and up each year, which he or his agent clearly doesn’t think is enough. And if Longstaff has already agreed to move, there’s little more they can do.”

The Newcastle takeover saga has seen contract renewal talks between club and player reach a dead end, and it is safe to say Matty has played his last game for the club.