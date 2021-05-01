Newcastle United keen on Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are keen on offloading Tammy Abraham this summer.

According to ESPN, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in signing the 23-year-old.





The striker has not been a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s starting line-up and the last time he started a game was on the 20th of February.

Despite that, the young striker has managed to score 12 goals in all competitions for the Blues.

Abraham has two years left on his current contract and it will be interesting to see if his suitors can agree on a reasonable fee with the London side for his services. The player is reportedly valued at £40m.

Apparently, the striker is desperate to get his career back on track with regular first-team football.

The likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa could definitely use more depth in their attack and Abraham seems like a great fit in theory.

The 23-year-old has already played for Aston Villa before and he scored 26 goals during the 2018-19 season for the West Midlands club in the Championship.

The youngster has certainly shown that he has the quality to be a consistent goal scorer at the Premier League level and the likes of Newcastle should look to snap him up. Abraham had 18 goals to his name last season.

The Magpies have been overly reliant on Callum Wilson for goals and they struggled to find the net when the former Bournemouth star was injured this season.

Adding Abraham to their attack will give Steve Bruce more options and depth. It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up eventually.

Read: Chelsea eyeing up a move for former player this summer