Newcastle United keen on Swansea’s Daniel James

Newcastle are looking at the Swansea winger Dan James as a potential replacement for Ayoze Perez according to Daily Mirror.
The Newcastle forward has been angling for a move away and Benitez will need an able replacement for the Spaniard.
Perez has been a key player for Benitez this season and the Newcastle manager will have to replace him properly next season. The Spaniard has scored 12 goals for the Premier League side this season.
Dan James has been in fine form for Swansea this season and he is one of the most talented youngsters in the Championship.
James was expected to sign for Leeds earlier this season but the move collapsed in the end.
The 21-year-old certainly has the talent to make it in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can agree on a fee with the Welsh club this summer.
James is blessed with a good technique and explosive pace. Under the guidance of Benitez, he could develop into a quality winger for Newcastle United.
The Magpies could certainly use his pace and flair on the flanks next season.
James has 6 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for club and country this season. He is still only 21 and he will only improve with experience and coaching.
The transfer could prove to be a masterstroke with time. James is unlikely to cost a lot this summer because of his contract situation and Benitez must do everything in his power to snap up the Welshman on a bargain.