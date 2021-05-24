Newcastle United keen on Olivier Ntcham

Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has been on their radar for quite a while and they tried to sign him during the January transfer window as well.





The Celtic midfielder moved to Marseille instead on a loan deal and it has been a torrid spell for him.

Ntcham has a contract with Celtic until this summer and he will move on as a free agent. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure his services this time around.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are keen on signing multiple central midfielders who will add goals and creativity to the side and the 25-year-old Celtic midfielder is on their radar along with Arsenal’s Joe Willock.

Willock has had an outstanding loan spell with Newcastle this season.

The former Manchester City player has fallen down the pecking order at the Scottish club as well and therefore Celtic are unlikely to offer him an extension anytime soon.

Ntcham has not been at his best for months now and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his confidence and rhythm after a move to Newcastle.

A transfer to the Premier League would be a massive step up in his career and he will have to improve immensely in order to succeed in the English top flight.

That said, if he can regain his form and fulfil his potential at the Premier League, his signing on a free transfer would be a massive bargain for the Magpies.

