Newcastle United join Leeds United in the race to sign Rob Holding

Newcastle United are prepared to compete with Leeds United for the signature of Arsenal defender Rob Holding, a report from The Daily Mail claims.

The Gunners are currently on the verge of landing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in a deal worth £27m and that could pave the way for the departure of at least one centre-back.





Holding has been with the north London side since the summer of 2016, but he has been unable to cement a regular starting role under different managers.

Of course, a serious knee injury contributed to his absence between December 2018 and August 2019, but on his return, he has faced the fierce competition for places.

It is now reported that the Gunners are open to offers for the former Bolton Wanderers graduate with their imminent signing of Gabriel.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is on the hunt for a new centre-back with Premier League experience and the club are said to be exploring a loan deal for the 24-year-old.

However, they could face stiff competition from newly-promoted Leeds United, who have also been credited with an interest in the former England Under-21 international.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have failed with three separate bids to re-sign Ben White from Brighton and they are now resigned to look elsewhere to bolster their central defence.

Leeds may make a permanent offer for Holding and that could scupper the Magpies’ prospects of landing the defender, who has featured in two FA Cup finals for the Gunners.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com