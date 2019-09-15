Newcastle United have told Steve Bruce money is available for the right type of players as far as age and potential future sell-on value is concerned

According to The Chronicles, Newcastle United have told head coach Steve Bruce that money is available for the right type of players as far as age and potential future sell-on value is concerned.
And it doesn’t come as a surprise given that Rafa Benitez was told exactly the same thing.
The Spaniard particularly wanted Newcastle chairman and owner Mike Ashley to make the loan move of former West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon a permanent one last term, but that didn’t happen as the club weren’t keen on buying a 29-year-old.
Despite the fact that the Venezuelan fitted into Benitez’s plans, and did prove it by scoring 11 league goals and emerging as Newcastle’s Player of the Year, his age and lack of sell-on value meant the Magpies weren’t ready to activate his £16.5 million get-out clause.
Bruce will be looking to make more signings in January given the lack of depth in his squad, but the message remains loud and clear from the board – young players with resale value.
Newcastle aren’t doing poorly despite picking up just four points in five league games thus far, but they still have a lot of work to do if they are to stay up, and it will be interesting to see how their January transfer window goes and how they fare going forward.