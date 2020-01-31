Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United had club-record bid for midfielder accepted but player rejected move & Sky Sports’ Keith Downie thinks it’s Lille’s Boubakary Soumare

31 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United are done with the January transfer window after bringing in the trio of Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke 04, Valentino Lazaro from Inter Milan and Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur all on loan.

Boss Steve Bruce has revealed that a loan move for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud fell through, and he also claimed the Magpies failed in a bid for a mystery midfielder which would have broken the club’s transfer-record.

Bruce said: “The bid was accepted but unfortunately the player wanted to stay where he was. He was our number one target.

“We were close to breaking the record again but couldn’t get it over the line.”

Newcastle broke their transfer record after splashing £40million on Brazilian striker Joelinton in the summer, and it appears they were willing to break the bank for another signing a few days ago.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie thinks the player in question is Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, reacting thus to Bruce’s update on Twitter:

The 20-year-old is also on the radar of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, and did reveal earlier this month that he isn’t keen on leaving Lille midway through the campaign.

Boubakary has played in the Champions League already, and he definitely won’t be keen to settle for less at this stage of his young career.

