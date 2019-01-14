Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans want Yohan Cabaye back at the club

14 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


French midfielder Yohan Cabaye has become a free agent, just after six months when Al-Nasr signed him from Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United fans want to see him back at St James’ Park.

The 33-year-old spent three brilliant years at Newcastle before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. He returned to the Premier League with Palace in 2015, and spent three seasons at the club.

He looked to have finished his footballing career in Europe when he moved to the Arabian Gulf League which is renowned for signing big-name players. However, he is now a free agent after a disappointing spell with Al-Nasr.

Cabaye managed just two goals for Nasr, and the club have opted to free up the space by offloading him. The club confirmed Cabaye’s exit on Twitter.

The French midfielder, who has 48 caps for his country, enjoyed a cult-status hero at the Magpies, where he scored 18 goals and created 14 more during that time.

Newcastle United fans are demanding on social networking site Twitter to bring Cabaye back at the club, with the Magpies flighting dangerously within relegation place in the Premier League.

