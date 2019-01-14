Newcastle United fans want Yohan Cabaye back at the club

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye has become a free agent, just after six months when Al-Nasr signed him from Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United fans want to see him back at St James’ Park.
The 33-year-old spent three brilliant years at Newcastle before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. He returned to the Premier League with Palace in 2015, and spent three seasons at the club.
He looked to have finished his footballing career in Europe when he moved to the Arabian Gulf League which is renowned for signing big-name players. However, he is now a free agent after a disappointing spell with Al-Nasr.
Cabaye managed just two goals for Nasr, and the club have opted to free up the space by offloading him. The club confirmed Cabaye’s exit on Twitter.
The French midfielder, who has 48 caps for his country, enjoyed a cult-status hero at the Magpies, where he scored 18 goals and created 14 more during that time.
Newcastle United fans are demanding on social networking site Twitter to bring Cabaye back at the club, with the Magpies flighting dangerously within relegation place in the Premier League.
What an opportunity that is to bring Cabaye back to #NUFC for nothing. Is this one you would present to Rafa in press conference? @ChrisDHWaugh
Free transfer, knows the club, hugely talented. Sign him up!
— K I E R A N . C (@kieranac_) January 14, 2019
If I had to choose between Hayden or Cabaye in CM I know who I’d want. Don’t care less if Yohan is 32 he’d still do a job till the end of the season #nufc
— Gary Grant (@Gary_Grant1991) January 14, 2019
Yano what it is, our current state of no players in midfield… Cabaye coming back on a free might give everyone a lift. #nufc
— Callum Francis (@C_Francis94) January 13, 2019
Yohan Cabaye now a free agent!! Would you like to see him back at #nufc @PeteGravesSky
— Tom Walkley (@tomwalkley) January 14, 2019
I’d get Cabaye in just to teach our midfielders how to pass forwards. #nufc
— Ant (@furrygiblets) January 13, 2019
Cabaye available on a free. GET HIM HOME @NUFC #dreamboat
— Leo Moreland (@leom1993) January 14, 2019
@NUFC should do everything they can to bring cabaye back
— yohan kebab (@john939) January 14, 2019