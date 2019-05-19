Newcastle United fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after reports broke out that the Magpies are interested in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
The 29-year-old failed to make an impact since his big-money move to Goodison Park from Crystal Palace and he is unwanted at the club. The Sun reported recently that the Toffees are prepared to sell him for a fee of around £7 million this summer.
According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Bolasie has a clause in his contract where he can leave Everton for £10m this summer.
Rafael Benitez is looking to shape the squad to his own taste and the Spaniard should look to sign better and younger players.
The winger did well for Anderlecht this past season. But Newcastle would be making a big gamble if they feel he can replicate that form in the Premier League.
Newcastle fans aren’t too impressed with the transfer link either, with many fans feeling there are better options elsewhere in the market.
Wouldn’t go anywhere near him. Huge wages, massively declined in form, injuries have been an occurrence to him in recent seasons
— Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 16, 2019
Headless chicken
— wilf (@wilf_toon) May 16, 2019
Ashley will not pay any amount of money for an inconsistent premier league player who’s over the age of 28
— Logicfootball (@Logicfootball1) May 16, 2019
When he was at Palace he was top quality but that knee injury seems to have derailed his career so I wouldn’t take a risk
— Geordie_Ingham (@Geordie_Ingham) May 18, 2019
Why would we spend 10mill on him but apparently not another 6 on Rondon, not a chance, lad did nothing in the championship, much better players out there for that money #nufc and younger
— John Dixon (@DickoNortheast) May 18, 2019
Would be an awful signing. Been on loan in the championship and not pulled up any trees over the last couple years
— Mobin Hussain (@Mobs_) May 18, 2019