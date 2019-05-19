Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer link

19 May, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after reports broke out that the Magpies are interested in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

The 29-year-old failed to make an impact since his big-money move to Goodison Park from Crystal Palace and he is unwanted at the club. The Sun reported recently that the Toffees are prepared to sell him for a fee of around £7 million this summer.

According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Bolasie has a clause in his contract where he can leave Everton for £10m this summer.

Bolasie struggled during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season, and there is little to suggest that he would be an impressive signing.

Rafael Benitez is looking to shape the squad to his own taste and the Spaniard should look to sign better and younger players.

The winger did well for Anderlecht this past season. But Newcastle would be making a big gamble if they feel he can replicate that form in the Premier League.

Newcastle fans aren’t too impressed with the transfer link either, with many fans feeling there are better options elsewhere in the market.

Wollerton leaves Leeds
Noel Whelan tips Pontus Jansson to quit Leeds United

About The Author

johnblake