Newcastle United fans react to Wilfried Zaha transfer link

The best part of being a Newcastle United fan, at the moment, is that you get to hear loads of transfer stories on a daily basis, with new players being linked with a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle fans are probably not getting carried away. With the takeover process not yet complete, all these lofty transfer ambitions will look like a bad joke if Mike Ashley still remains in charge of the club.

However, with football not being played at the moment, that’s the best one can do – enjoy the transfer gossip.

According to reports from The Sun, the Magpies are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Zaha would come into consideration as Newcastle’s potential target, should the takeover go through. Palace value the Ivory Coast international winger at more than £60 million.

However, given how rich the potential owners are, and their desire to pump in £200 million in recruitment, surely Zaha is not out of Newcastle’s reach.

Zaha is one of the best players in the Premier League outside the top six, and the 27-year-old would be a very good signing for the Magpies. This is how some fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:

Would be a very good signing but at that fee I think there is better. I would of course be happy if he joined — David Tasker (@DavidTazGolf9) May 17, 2020

The investment fund will not pay much to buy players. There are many deals with other companies looming on the horizon — احمد .. (@3955_ahmed) May 17, 2020

No way Mike Ashley will pay £6 let alone £60M — Lee (@NostalgicNUFC) May 17, 2020

Amongst the 3 million players we have been linked with this week 2 standout as realistic…Ramsey and this one zaha…both would be quality signings — fizz (@tino_toon) May 17, 2020

Him and ASM on each wing. My God! — Richard Johnson (@richjohnson92) May 17, 2020

Would rather go for someone like Dwight Mcneil from burnley. Up and coming player with a huge ceiling. — Bander Mogren (@Mandys_eleven) May 17, 2020