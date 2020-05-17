Newcastle United fans react to Wilfried Zaha transfer link

The best part of being a Newcastle United fan, at the moment, is that you get to hear loads of transfer stories on a daily basis, with new players being linked with a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle fans are probably not getting carried away. With the takeover process not yet complete, all these lofty transfer ambitions will look like a bad joke if Mike Ashley still remains in charge of the club.

However, with football not being played at the moment, that’s the best one can do – enjoy the transfer gossip.

According to reports from The Sun, the Magpies are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Zaha would come into consideration as Newcastle’s potential target, should the takeover go through. Palace value the Ivory Coast international winger at more than £60 million.

However, given how rich the potential owners are, and their desire to pump in £200 million in recruitment, surely Zaha is not out of Newcastle’s reach.

Zaha is one of the best players in the Premier League outside the top six, and the 27-year-old would be a very good signing for the Magpies. This is how some fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:

